Breaking News
Motorists raising hell on yet-to-open stretch of Samruddhi Highway
Mumbai’s new elevated nature trail opens at Kamala Nehru Park in Malabar Hill
Mumbai: BMC to use mobile pumps for flood management
Mumbai: Churchgate-end foot overbridge at Mahim station thrown open
Maharashtra schools to stay open only in morning shifts amid heatwave
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > In Pictures How Mumbai welcomed the Marathi New Year on Gudi Padwa

In Pictures: How Mumbai welcomed the Marathi New Year on Gudi Padwa

Updated on: 31 March,2025 09:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Sunday marked Gudi Padwa, which is celebrated across Maharashtra as the Marathi New Year. The day marks the arrival of spring, the reaping of the Rabi crops, and signifies new beginnings and prosperity. mid-day’s lensmen bring you scenes of the celebration in the city

In Pictures: How Mumbai welcomed the Marathi New Year on Gudi Padwa

Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
In Pictures: How Mumbai welcomed the Marathi New Year on Gudi Padwa
x
00:00

A woman and children dressed as historical figures, at Girgaon.


Pic/Atul Kamble


A baby, surprisingly unperturbed by the heavy costume, participates in the Gudi Padwa procession in Girgaon. Pic/Atul Kamble


Pic/Atul Kamble

High-fives for the costume party at Girgaon. Pic/Atul Kamble

Pic/Atul Kamble

Women bikers dressed in traditional attire, complete with colourful headgear, wow the crowds at Girgaon. Pic/Atul Kamble

Pic/Atul Kamble

A boy makes some impressive Mallakhamb moves at Girgaon. Pic/Atul Kamble

Pic/Atul Kamble

Women show off Mallakhamb skills in Girgaon. Pic/Atul Kamble

Pic/Atul Kamble

A woman demonstrates some mean drumming skills at Girgaon. Pic/Atul Kamble

Pic/Ashish Raje

A participant dressed as a Kathakali dancer turns heads near Sena Bhavan, Dadar. Pic/Ashish Raje

Pic/Ashish Raje

Women buy gold as an auspicious mark in a Dadar store. Pic/Ashish Raje

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gudi padwa maharashtra mumbai mumbai news girgaon dadar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK