Sunday marked Gudi Padwa, which is celebrated across Maharashtra as the Marathi New Year. The day marks the arrival of spring, the reaping of the Rabi crops, and signifies new beginnings and prosperity. mid-day’s lensmen bring you scenes of the celebration in the city

Pic/Atul Kamble

A woman and children dressed as historical figures, at Girgaon.

A baby, surprisingly unperturbed by the heavy costume, participates in the Gudi Padwa procession in Girgaon. Pic/Atul Kamble

High-fives for the costume party at Girgaon. Pic/Atul Kamble

Women bikers dressed in traditional attire, complete with colourful headgear, wow the crowds at Girgaon. Pic/Atul Kamble

A boy makes some impressive Mallakhamb moves at Girgaon. Pic/Atul Kamble

Women show off Mallakhamb skills in Girgaon. Pic/Atul Kamble

A woman demonstrates some mean drumming skills at Girgaon. Pic/Atul Kamble

A participant dressed as a Kathakali dancer turns heads near Sena Bhavan, Dadar. Pic/Ashish Raje

Women buy gold as an auspicious mark in a Dadar store. Pic/Ashish Raje