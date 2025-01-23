Station gets temporary platform to ease crowding; work in progress for rail corridor, new Harbour line station; this is the first time an entire 300m makeshift steel platform has been temporarily built to address the issue of congestion on an urgent basis

A make-shift steel platform is being built for the first time. Pics/Nimesh Dave

The crowded Malad station problem has been addressed, for now, with the station getting a brand new additional platform, although temporarily, officials said, adding that an additional rail corridor and station is in the works for the harbour line. This is the first time an entire 300m makeshift steel platform has been temporarily built to address the issue of congestion on an urgent basis.

“The temporary steel platform erected for the purpose will remain in place till all the infrastructure works at the station continue. A harbour line station and an additional permanent platform are also being planned at the station. Till all the works are complete in the next few years, this platform will stay, and works have now reached a crucial stage,” a senior railway official said.

With the addition of a line and Malad station platforms 1 and 2 being shared by passengers of both platforms, the common platform has led to overcrowding during peak hours, with commuters struggling to access foot over bridges and other amenities. mid-day had previously carried an article on how the congested platform at Malad station was a major risk and compromised the safety of passengers.

During a visit by mid-day, it was found that the BMC bridge at the north end was extremely crowded as there was no landing. The Railways had then assured that in addition to building a second staircase to the north end bridge, the railways were also in the process of building an additional home platform.

“A second staircase is being constructed on the middle foot over the bridge from the north side adjacent to the existing 1.65m staircase. This additional staircase is 1.40m wide. Another staircase to be planned is from the under-construction deck and under-construction elevated booking office to platforms 2 and 3. The arrangement of booking counters may be rearranged so as to create maximum width of staircase,” said another official.

Malad station in the future will also be getting an additional line and more platforms, as there is a plan to get the harbour line till Goregaon. This will convert Malad station into a major rail hub. Work on the ambitious and much-awaited 8-km Goregaon-Borivli harbour line has already been kicked off and is targeted for completion by March 2027.

The railways are also in the process of building a fifth and sixth line connecting Bandra Terminus to Borivli. This will be the mail/express train national corridor, segregated from the Mumbai suburban corridor. The work had been undertaken for the purpose.