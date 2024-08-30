In connection with the work of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, Mega Blocks are being taken to cut and connect the existing lines to lay the 6th lines. Due to this infrastructural work, the boarding/deboarding platforms (location) will change at Malad station, WR said.

Representative image

Western Railway has announced changes to the boarding and deboarding platforms at Malad Station due to ongoing work on the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations.

"In connection with the work of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, Mega Blocks are being taken to cut and connect the existing lines to lay the 6th lines. Due to this infrastructural work, the boarding/deboarding platforms (location) will change at Malad station," the Western Railway said in a press statement.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, outlined the new arrangements and they are as follows:

1. Platform No 1: Currently used for Down Slow local trains, passengers will now board and deboard from the Right side (east) instead of the Left side (west), effective from September 1, 2024.

2. Platform No 2: Used for Up Slow local trains, the boarding and deboarding location will move to the Right side (west) from the Left side (east), starting September 8, 2024.

3. Platform No 3: For Down Fast local trains, the Right side (east) will now be the boarding and deboarding area instead of the Left side (west), effective September 22, 2024.

4. Platform No 4 which currently receives Up Fast local trains for passengers to board/deboard on the Left side (east) for trains coming from the Virar side, will now shift to the Right side (west). Passengers will board/deboard from the right with effect from September 29, 2024.

These changes are part of Western Railway's efforts to improve station functionality and enhance the passenger experience. Commuters are advised to be aware of these updates and plan their travel accordingly, the Western Railway said in their statement.

A significant 10-hour block will be imposed on the Up and Down slow lines between Goregaon and Kandivali stations from 10.00 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2024, to 8.00 am on Sunday, September 1, 2024, to permit the building of the sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali.

This will result in 99 train cancellations, 19 train short-terminations, and 19 train short-originations.