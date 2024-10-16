Construction material, debris and uneven surface on narrowed down platform have compounded problem

Commuters from both the platforms converge at the foot of this north-side staircase, which is the most used of the four access points to the new island platform, creating a stampede risk

A week after the work at Malad railway station was completed, commuters are still struggling due to the remaining work, debris, tiles and construction material still strewn on the platform, with pits, an uneven surface and the roof cover missing at places. Additionally, the island platform built for use of both up and down trains has a reduced width, further aggravating the problem. Commuters have appealed to expedite the slow pace of works and deadlines to be set.

The issue

Following the addition of a rail line and changes in the Malad station platform numbering, platforms 1 and 2 are now being shared by a common platform. The common platform has led to a huge rise in crowding during peak hours, with commuters struggling to access foot overbridges and other amenities. Railway authorities have put up huge boards that state 'Reduced horizontal distances' to warn about the narrow platform as a precaution.

mid-day visited the station during the evening rush hour to find that crowding is unmanageable at the north end foot overbridge of the station, where Maharashtra Security Force jawans have been posted to segregate crowds. The station has five-foot overbridges, of which four provide access to the narrow island platform. The crowd on the north-end bridge is because the extreme north-end bridge does not land on this island platform. Instead, it connects Malad East to West and lands on platforms 3 and 4, but not on 1/2 where it is necessary. Instead of a staircase landing, a public toilet has been erected under this bridge, which too is not functional.

What is being planned

Railway officials said a new platform and more staircases connecting existing platforms have been planned. “Railways are reshuffling the timetable to ensure that as far as possible, trains headed in opposite sides (towards Churchgate and Borivali) do not arrive on the island platform simultaneously,” a railway official said.



On one bridge, WR has tried to segregate the crowd to reduce crowding by putting up signage and barricades and informing about using other bridges. Pics/rajendra B. Aklekar

“A second staircase will be constructed on the middle foot overbridge from north-side, adjacent to the existing 1.65 m staircase. This additional staircase will be 1.4 m wide. It will be constructed after getting due approvals. Another staircase to be planned is from the under-construction deck and under-construction elevated booking office to PF-2/3. The arrangement of booking counters may be rearranged so as to create maximum width of stairway,” he explained.

The official said a new, temporary steel platform will be constructed on the west side of line 1 to make it double discharged. “This will be planned in the coming months,” he added. “Also, the stop boards for the trains at platforms 1 and 2 have been shifted further towards the Churchgate and VIrar direction to ensure that trains stop at the maximum possible ends of the platforms to minimise passenger congestion,” an official said.

Commuter Speak

“Everyone wants to use the north-end bridge. RPF and cops should counsel the public to use other bridges instead of just whistling. The jawans just stand there confused,” said Ankit Shah, a college-going commuter. Another commuter, Shashi Gurjar, said the railways should build a staircase to platform 1/2 for the extreme north-end bridge at the earliest. “There must be a long-term plan for Malad, but an immediate solution is necessary,” he said.