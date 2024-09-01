As part of this project, a new Down local line of 1.4 km in length was successfully commissioned at Malad station on the intervening night of August 31 and September 1, 2024.

New track has been commissioned in Malad/ Sourced Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai: Western Railway commissions new track at Malad x 00:00

Western Railway has begun construction of a sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, a key step towards expanding the suburban rail network. As part of this project, a new Down local line of 1.4 km in length was successfully commissioned at Malad station on the intervening night of August 31 and September 1, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Vineet Abhishek, Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, the work was completed in a 10-hour block, with coordinated efforts by the Engineering, Signal & Telecommunication (S&T), and Electrical departments. Approximately 400 workers were employed, assisted by heavy machinery such as JCBs, tamping machines and tower wagons.

The new line was opened following a minor sanction from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) and a joint inspection by the Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) committee. Furthermore, platform arrangements at Malad station have been changed, with Platform No. 1 being placed on the right side for trains arriving from Churchgate, allowing customers to board trains in either direction from the same platform.

"Western Railway has commenced the work of laying the sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations and Mega Blocks are being carried out to undertake to work of cutting and connecting the existing lines. In this connection, Western Railway has successfully commissioned a new Down local line of 1.4 km length at Malad station during the intervening night of August 31 & September 1, 2024," the WR said in their communique.

The media statement further stated, "This work was completed in a 10-hour block involving Engineering, Signal & Telecommunication (S&T), and Electrical department activities. Approximately 400 labourers were tirelessly involved in this work. Heavy machinery deployed included five JCBs, one porcelain machine, two tamping machines, two tower wagons and three ballast hoppers. The work was completed successfully within the planned time. All safety protocols were strictly adhered to, ensuring a smooth transition and allowing passengers to use the new track."

"Additionally, platform nomenclature at Malad station has been updated to accommodate the new infrastructure changes. Platform No. 1 has been relocated to the right side for trains arriving from Churchgate. This change will now allow passengers to board trains in either direction from the same platform, improving convenience and efficiency," the WR further said.