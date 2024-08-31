To facilitate new line, Malad station will see all lines move westward, one track per week

The ongoing work at Malad station

Listen to this article Mumbai: All lines at Malad station to shift westward to facilitate new line x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





A first-of-its-kind mega rail surgery at Malad All five Western Railway lines will be shifted westwards starting this weekend A major block of 10 hours will be taken on the Up and Down slow lines

In a first-of-its-kind mega rail surgery at Malad, all five Western Railway lines will be shifted westwards starting this weekend to accommodate a new line and boost network capacity. The crucial work also involves creating a new platform at Malad. A ten-hour block will begin at 10 pm on Saturday night. Commuters will be inconvenienced as this will lead to the cancellation of 99 trains, the short termination of 19 trains, and the short origination of 19 trains.