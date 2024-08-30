Breaking News
Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Joint probe panel comprising Navy, state, independent experts counter numerous questions
Mumbai: ‘Worms, muck, faecal matter in our water!’
Mumbai: Brave psychiatrist beats back burglar
Mumbai: Woman falls in love online, blackmailed after sending pics
Mumbai: Woman swept away after jumping into Versova bay
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 99 trains cancelled during 10 hour block on Western Railway

Mumbai: 99 trains cancelled during 10-hour block on Western Railway

Updated on: 30 August,2024 12:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Up and Down slow line trains will operate on the fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations

Mumbai: 99 trains cancelled during 10-hour block on Western Railway

File Photo

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 99 trains cancelled during 10-hour block on Western Railway
x
00:00

To facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali, a major 10-hour block will be implemented on the Up and Down slow lines between Goregaon and Kandivali stations from 10.00 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2024, to 8.00 am on Sunday, September 1, 2024.


This will lead to cancellation of 99 trains, short termination of 19 trains and short origination of 19 trains.



This will result in the cancellation of 99 trains, the short termination of 19 trains, and the short origination of 19 trains.


According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Up and Down slow line trains will operate on the fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations. Additionally, some Churchgate-Borivali slow services will be short-terminated and reversed from Goregaon station. Passengers are also advised that Up and Down mail/express trains may experience delays of approximately 10 to 20 minutes during the block period.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai local train mumbai mumbai news western railway news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK