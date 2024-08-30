According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Up and Down slow line trains will operate on the fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations

To facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali, a major 10-hour block will be implemented on the Up and Down slow lines between Goregaon and Kandivali stations from 10.00 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2024, to 8.00 am on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

This will lead to cancellation of 99 trains, short termination of 19 trains and short origination of 19 trains.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Up and Down slow line trains will operate on the fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations. Additionally, some Churchgate-Borivali slow services will be short-terminated and reversed from Goregaon station. Passengers are also advised that Up and Down mail/express trains may experience delays of approximately 10 to 20 minutes during the block period.