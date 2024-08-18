Breaking News
Digital Shiv Sainiks to reach out to citizens ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

Updated on: 19 August,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Rahul Kanal, Aaditya Thackeray’s ex-aide, to spearhead party’s social media presence ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

Digital Shiv Sainiks to reach out to citizens ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

Chief minister Eknath Shinde introduced the idea of social media Shiv Sainiks

The Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has introduced the idea of “social media Shiv Sainiks” ahead of the state Assembly elections. Rahul Kanal, once a favoured aide of Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, was appointed as the chief of the social media team.


“This is the first time any political party has appointed a chief for social media,” Kanal said. Sharing his vision for the party’s digital future, Kanal outlined plans to establish social media pages at the state, district and ward levels, covering a range of local and state issues.



“We have ground-level connections through Shakhas and Shakha Pramukhs, who directly engage with citizens. Now, we aim to connect with citizens through social media, as people are increasingly influenced by it. This is the first time the party has decided to set up a dedicated social media team,” Kanal said.


He also highlighted the team’s role in countering misinformation during the state Assembly elections, referencing the Opposition’s social media narrative during the Lok Sabha election that claimed the BJP-led NDA would alter the constitution.

“Our social media team will immediately react and counter such fake narratives. In essence, this team will serve as our ‘social media Shiv Sainiks,’” Kanal added.
Rahul Kanal, who joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena a year ago, was a key member of Aaditya Thackeray’s core team.

According to records, Shiv Sena made its debut on Facebook in 2010. Since the party split, most social media pages have been managed by the Shiv Sena (UBT), although Shinde maintains his own social media presence. 

The significance of social media in Indian politics surged before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party making extensive use of it during its campaign.

