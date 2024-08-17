The meeting focused on the party's strategy for the upcoming election in the northern state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article PM Modi leads high-level BJP meeting on Haryana Assembly elections strategy x 00:00

Following the announcement of the dates for the Haryana Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a high-level meeting convened by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) central leadership in Delhi on Friday. The meeting focused on the party's strategy for the upcoming election in the northern state.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were present at the meeting. PM Modi engaged in detailed discussions with senior party leaders on securing a third consecutive term for the BJP in Haryana.

Last week, the party signalled its preparations for the assembly polls by appointing a new state president for Haryana. The BJP has been in power in Haryana for the past two terms. However, the 2024 Lok Sabha election results in the state were not as favourable as the party had anticipated, raising concerns within its ranks.

Additionally, the current caste dynamics and significant opposition from the farming community pose considerable challenges for the BJP in retaining power in Haryana. For several weeks, the BJP's central leadership has been holding a series of meetings focussing on the Haryana assembly polls.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was previously appointed as the election in-charge for Haryana, and last week, the state election committee and election management committee were announced.

On Friday, the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Haryana Assembly elections, where 90 seats will be contested in a single-phase election. Voting for all 90 seats is scheduled for October 1, with the results to be declared on October 4.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever