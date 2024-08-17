Breaking News
Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in 3 phases, Haryana on Oct 1

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Voting in J&K on Sept 18, 25, Oct 1; results for both states on Oct 4

CEC Rajiv Kumar with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu during a press conference. Pics/PTI

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases from September 18 while Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on October 1, the Election Commission announced on Friday. Voting will take place for 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, September 25 and October 1, the EC said.


Votes will be counted on October 4 for both the assemblies, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a press conference. The last assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir in November-December 2014 and these will be the first assembly elections in the erstwhile state since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.



J&K police shakeup


In a major shakeup in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, several senior officers were transferred by the administration on Friday while the intelligence wing got a new chief.

Suspend transfer: NC to EC

The National Conference on Friday called on the Election Commission of India (ECI) to thoroughly investigate the massive transfers in the police and civil administration, and demanded immediate suspension of the implementation of such orders.

