Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections: BJP will have no pre-poll alliance

BJP leaders at election management committee meeting in J&K

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not form any pre-poll alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, state party president Ravinder Raina said here.

He, however, said discussions are ongoing with 8 to 10 independents in the Kashmir valley for contesting the elections together.

He said the party is fully geared up for Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and will announce the first list of candidates soon.

“The BJP will have no pre-poll alliance with any political party in Jammu and Kashmir,” Raina told reporters here.

“We are in talks with 8 to 10 independent candidates in the Kashmir Valley. If these discussions materialise, we will formulate a strategy to contest the elections jointly,” he said.

Leadership will decide alliance: Cong

Congress leader Alka Lamba said the party leadership will take a call on an alliance with the regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir. “We had an alliance in the Lok Sabha polls and won two out of three in Kashmir. Now, on the decision of an alliance for the Assembly polls, the party’s central leadership has been in talks with the local leadership here and any decision which will be taken by them, people will come to know,” Lamba told reporters.

NC to unveil candidates after poll notification

The National Conference will announce its candidates for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the notification for the first phase of the three-phased polls, the party’s vice president Omar Abdullah said here on Sunday. The notification for the first phase is scheduled to be issued on August 20. Polling is scheduled to take place on September 18.

“It has not been even two days since the announcement (of polls). Give us some time, we are making preparations. The notification for the first phase will be issued on August 20. We will announce our candidates after that and hope for our success,” Abdullah told reporters here. He was asked as to when the party would announce its candidates for the polls.

