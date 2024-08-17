Breaking News
It is a victory for the people of J&K: Congress leader Alka Lamba on Assembly polls

It is a victory for the people of J&K: Congress leader Alka Lamba on Assembly polls

Updated on: 18 August,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Srinagar
Agencies

Congress’ women wing will be campaigning hard to gain ground, wants to make inroads

It is a victory for the people of J&K: Congress leader Alka Lamba on Assembly polls

Congress women’s wing chief Alka Lamba on Saturday termed the announcement of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir as a victory of democracy.


Lamba, the president of the All India Mahila Congress, said party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will begin campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir in September.



The Election Commission on Friday announced the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1 and the votes will be counted on October 4.


“It is a victory of democracy. It is a victory for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. After a long wait, democracy is being restored here,” Lamba told the press. 

She said the people of Jammu and Kashmir will get to choose their own representatives to form the government, and expressed hope that her party will get the majority.

national news congress Maharashtra Assembly Polls jammu and kashmir srinagar

