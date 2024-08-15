Four people were injured when they were hit by a Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst in Bangward Bala in Kulgam district

Representational Image. File Pic

The officials said that a man died while three were injured in a Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst in the upper reaches of Kulgam district on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

Four people were injured when they were hit by a Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst in Bangward Bala in Kulgam district, they said, reported PTI.

One of the injured, Mukhtar Ahmad Chouhan, succumbed later, reported PTI.

The others were rushed to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, officials said.

Meanwhile, a Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst in the Bandipora district triggered a flash flood on Thursday morning, reported ANI.

The Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst was reported in Arin area of North Kashmir's Bandipora. The heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding, submerging many areas. However, there were no reports of casualties, reported ANI.

Following the incident, locals gathered at the site, some holding umbrellas for protection.

The Srinagar Meteorological Centre had issued an advisory earlier, forecasting light to moderate rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, reported ANI.

"Light to moderate Rain/thundershower at most places of J&K on August 15. Light to moderate Rain/thundershower at many places of J&K Mainly towards late night/early morning over a period of August 16-20," it said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Himachal Pradesh on Monday but the trip was cancelled due to inclement weather, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, reported PTI.

He said the prime minister's visit would be rescheduled once the weather improves.

No official announcement was made about PM Modi's visit earlier, reported PTI.

"His (PM Modi) visit was slated for Monday and he had spoken to the chief secretary in this regard but the trip was cancelled due to bad weather conditions. (A fresh date for) his visit would be decided after the weather clears," Sukhu told reporters.

He said the Centre has assured the Himachal Pradesh government of help in view of the destruction caused in the state by heavy rains, cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides during the ongoing monsoon season, reported PTI.

According to officials, 110 people were killed in rain-related incidents and the state suffered losses of about Rs 1,004 crore between June 27 and August 12, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)