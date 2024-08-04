Breaking News
Maharashtra: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai
Mumbai weather update: Brace for more rain and waterlogging today, warns IMD
Mumbai: ‘New laws open to misuse’
Thane: Police bust gas cylinder filling racket in Ambernath
Mumbai: Charni Road FOB in tatters, civic body says ‘Oops, used indoor tiles’
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst Buildings suffer damage due to flash floods Srinagar Leh highway closed

Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst: Buildings suffer damage due to flash floods; Srinagar-Leh highway closed

Updated on: 04 August,2024 10:02 AM IST  |  Srinagar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The road was damaged due to Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst during the intervening night

Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst: Buildings suffer damage due to flash floods; Srinagar-Leh highway closed

Representational Image. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst: Buildings suffer damage due to flash floods; Srinagar-Leh highway closed
x
00:00

The officials on Sunday said that a Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst in Ganderbal district has damaged a road, leading to the closing of the arterial Srinagar-Leh national highway, reported news agency PTI.


"The traffic on Srinagar-Leh road has been suspended till further notice due to road damage at Kacherwan in Ganderbal district," an official of the traffic control room said, reported PTI.



He said the road was damaged due to Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst during the intervening night, reported PTI.


A police official said some buildings, including residential houses, have suffered damage due to the flash floods triggered by the Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst, reported PTI.

Authorities are on the ground to provide help and assistance to those in need, the official said.

The closure of the highway has cut off Kashmir valley from Ladakh union territory while Baltal base camp for Amarnath yatra has also been rendered inaccessible.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army continues its efforts in rescue and restoration in the areas affected by the cloudburst that occurred on Thursday in Rampur's Samej.

The Army has established temporary bridges to establish connectivity between areas cut off to facilitate rescue operations.

Teams of NDRF, SDRF, Home Guard, and CISF have been coordinating to carry out the rescue and search operation.

The Home Guard Commandant, RP Nepta, informed ANI about the rescue operation that recommenced at 7 am in Rampur's Samej. He stated that five JCBs have been deployed today and various teams have been trying to coordinate to recover the maximum number of bodies.

"It is the fourth day today. Yesterday there was a review meeting. Today, we will work on war footing. Five JCBs have been deployed here. Task forces have been assigned different roles here. The search operation commenced at 7 am today. I am hoping that we will recover bodies today. Local people have told us where we can possibly find bodies. We will conduct search operations over there as well. We are also building a bridge," said the Home Guard Commandant.

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Saturday that around 50 people are feared dead in the affected areas and the official number can only be declared after official confirmation and completion of rescue operations.

Singh also said that the topmost priority of the state government is to retrieve the bodies and restore connectivity in the affected areas of the state as soon as possible.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jammu and kashmir srinagar india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK