Pic/PTI

A devastating cloudburst followed by flash floods has left 53 people missing and six confirmed dead in the Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla regions of Himachal Pradesh, according to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The DDMA's Special Secretary DC Rana claimed that the floods, triggered by Himachal cloudburst, had washed away over sixty houses and seriously impacted numerous communities. "A cloudburst in the Samej area of Shimla district, Rampur region, Baghipul area of Kullu, and Paddar area of Mandi has led to widespread destruction. 53 people are missing and six bodies have been recovered," he told ANI.

#WATCH | Shimla: On Himachal Pradesh disaster, Special Secretary, Disaster Management DC Rana says, "Yesterday's incident affected mainly Samej area of Rampur, Bagipul area of Kullu and Paddar area of Mandi district. These three places were the epicentre of the cloudburst and… pic.twitter.com/4uBFTsmR1W — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2024

According to the ANI report, the cloudburst happened at night between July 31 and August 1. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are actively participating in rescuing those who are stuck.

In Rampur, restoration efforts are underway to fix a road connecting Rampur and Samej that was damaged by the flash floods. According to a report from the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre, Mandi had the highest casualties with five deaths, followed by Kullu with one.

Shimla has reported no casualties, but the biggest number of missing people (33), followed by Kullu (9), and Mandi (6). A total of 55 individuals have been transported to rescue camps, with 25 still trapped. According to the assessment, 61 dwellings were entirely damaged and 42 were partially damaged, with Kullu suffering the most damage, the report added.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri undertook an on-site evaluation of the Kurpan Khad Water Supply Scheme at Baagi Pul, showing that the Rs 315 crore project, which is now under development, was severely damaged by the flash flood. He ordered immediate repair procedures.

Agnihotri also went to the Matiyana region in Shimla district to assess the damage to water delivery schemes and related infrastructure, estimating a further Rs 10 crore in losses to vital components. He met with impacted families in the Baagi Pul area, describing the situation as "grim and painful," and stating that the administration is working hard to provide assistance and support to those affected.