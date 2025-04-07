Kevin shared that he and Matt Dillon were supposed to start making out during their shower scene in the film

Kevin Bacon. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Kevin Bacon reveals his kissing scene with Matt Dillon from ‘Wild Things’ x 00:00

Actor Kevin Bacon has revealed that there was a kissing scene between him and actor Matt Dillon in ‘Wild Things’.



Kevin shared that he and Matt Dillon were supposed to start making out during their shower scene in the film, reports ‘People’ magazine.

ADVERTISEMENT

While discussing career highlights on Esquire’s ‘For the Record’ video series, the 66-year-old actor said a “great twist” between his character, police detective Ray Duquette, and Dillon’s, guidance counselor Sam Lombardo, was cut from the erotic thriller’s script.

As per ‘People’, in their already steamy shower scene, in which Sam walks into the bathroom to shower, only to discover a fully nude Ray is already in there, the scrapped twist was an intimate kiss between the two men.

“In the original script, we start making out”, Bacon recalled. “Part of what was crazy about the movie was that there were all these twists, you know, that was like the hook of the movie, so to me, (the kiss) was a great twist. That’s all. I was like, ‘That’d be an awesome twist’”.

“But I don't know. For some reason, it got cut. We didn’t shoot it. I don't think we shot it. I think it just got cut”, the ‘Footloose’ star said about making ‘Wild Things’, which also starred Neve Campbell and Denise Richards. An off-screen producer then asked Bacon to confirm that he was "attached to" the kiss scene, a statement they previously made before the actor looked back at the cut moment, he said in response, "Yeah, I definitely was. Look at him, he's gorgeous”.

Bacon previously discussed the axed scene 20 years ago in a 2005 interview with ‘Total Film magazine’.

He revealed that “another surprise” was supposed to be Matt climbing into the shower with him for the kiss.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever