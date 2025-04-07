The Mumbai crowd will witness the masterful strokes from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the bowling tactics from Jasprit Bumrah and fielding heroics from others. The IPL 2025 clash against RCB will also mark the return of Bumrah to competitive cricket. The match is set to kick start at 7.30 PM

Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya (Pic: X/@mipaltan)

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

On Monday, Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium is all set to witness the IPL 2025 clash between the two big teams, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Both teams will enter the clash on the back of defeats in their previous matches. But the clash promises to be a blockbuster experience for the spectators.

The Mumbai crowd will witness the masterful strokes from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the bowling tactics from Jasprit Bumrah and fielding heroics from others.

The IPL 2025 clash against RCB will also mark the return of Bumrah to competitive cricket. The match is set to kick start at 7.30 PM.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Where to watch

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of IPL 2025, providing extensive coverage across multiple channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports 3.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Pitch and weather report

As of now, the Mumbai weather reads to be at 34 degrees Celsius. With the match held in Mumbai, the "Paltan" might look to bat first if Hardik Pandya wins the toss. Considering the short boundaries of Wankhede stadium, the venue is looked as the batting heaven for batsmen.