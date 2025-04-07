Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Where to watch squads pitch report weather live streaming and more

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

Updated on: 07 April,2025 01:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Mumbai crowd will witness the masterful strokes from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the bowling tactics from Jasprit Bumrah and fielding heroics from others. The IPL 2025 clash against RCB will also mark the return of Bumrah to competitive cricket. The match is set to kick start at 7.30 PM

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya (Pic: X/@mipaltan)

Listen to this article
MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more
x
00:00

On Monday, Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium is all set to witness the IPL 2025 clash between the two big teams, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.


Both teams will enter the clash on the back of defeats in their previous matches. But the clash promises to be a blockbuster experience for the spectators.


The Mumbai crowd will witness the masterful strokes from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the bowling tactics from Jasprit Bumrah and fielding heroics from others.


The IPL 2025 clash against RCB will also mark the return of Bumrah to competitive cricket. The match is set to kick start at 7.30 PM.

Also Read: 'Teen chaar mil jaaye...' Yuzvendra Chahal speaks about his wicket prospects ahead of IPL 2025 clash against CSK

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Where to watch

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of IPL 2025, providing extensive coverage across multiple channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports 3.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Pitch and weather report

As of now, the Mumbai weather reads to be at 34 degrees Celsius. With the match held in Mumbai, the "Paltan" might look to bat first if Hardik Pandya wins the toss. Considering the short boundaries of Wankhede stadium, the venue is looked as the batting heaven for batsmen.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 mumbai indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru indian premier league IPL wankhede sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK