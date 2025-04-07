Breaking News
Shilpa Shetty performs series of yoga asanas on World Health Day

Shilpa Shetty performs series of yoga asanas on World Health Day

Updated on: 07 April,2025 01:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
On World Health Day, actress Shilpa Shetty took to social media to celebrate the occasion by performing a series of yoga asanas

On World Health Day, actress Shilpa Shetty took to social media to celebrate the occasion by performing a series of yoga asanas.


Known for her dedication to fitness and well-being, Shilpa shared her practice with her followers, encouraging them to prioritize health and mindfulness. Through her post, she emphasized the importance of yoga in maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle. On Monday, the 'Dhadkan' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her performing various yoga asanas.


 
 
 
 
 
In her caption, Shetty listed the numerous benefits of practicing yoga asanas, including improved flexibility, better mental clarity, enhanced strength, and reduced stress. The Hungama 2 actress wrote, “As we celebrate World Health Day, celebrate your health every day, it’s your greatest wealth #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #HappyWorldHealthDay Benefits: Dhanurasana (Bow Pose): - Strengthens back &amp; core muscles - Increases flexibility in spine, shoulders, hips, &amp; quadriceps- Improves digestion- Strengthens abdominal organs like liver, pancreas, &amp; intestines.”

“Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose):- Strengthens back, glutes, hamstrings, &amp; core- Stimulates thyroid gland, improving its function- Beneficial for back pain Chakrasana (Wheel Pose):- Strengthens shoulders, arms, back, legs, core, &amp; spine- Increases blood flow to brain, heart, &amp; vital organs- Enhances mental clarity &amp; cognitive function,” Shilpa added.

To mark World Health Day, actress Rakul Preet Singh shared some easy and effective daily practices that can significantly improve overall well-being.

In her latest Instagram post, the ‘Thank God’ actress emphasized the importance of making mindful choices, from fueling the body with wholesome food to expanding the mind through reading.

Sharing a series of her photos, Rakul wrote, “It’s world health day and here are few easy things that you can implement in your life as daily practices. Fuel up with wholesome and mindful choices. Read and expand your mind, find peace. connect with Nature, it’s a feeling I cannot describe pick any sport of your choice .. mine is golf meditate to Calm yourself and find a balance of mind body soul .. just 5 minutes in a day will bring bigggggg changes be a goooof and keep smiling cos Happiness is the best medicine for a healthier you.” (sic)

“Start with baby steps and tell me what are the things you already do and what changes would you like to bring to your life. Remember you truly live in only one place - YOUR BODY #WorldHealthDay #HealthyLiving #mindbodybalance,” (sic) Singh added.

