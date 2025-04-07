Following the incident on Sunday, local police rushed to the area and brought the situation under control, the police said, adding a case was registered against unidentified persons on charges of mischief and hurting religious sentiments

The police on Monday said that unidentified persons allegedly threw eggs at participants of a motorbike rally organised on the occasion of Ram Navami at a locality in Maharashtra's Palghar district, leading to brief tension in the area, reported news agency PTI.

Following the incident on Sunday, local police rushed to the area and brought the situation under control, they said, adding a case was registered against unidentified persons on charges of mischief and hurting religious sentiments.

One person has been detained for questioning, the police said.

The rally, organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj to mark the occasion of Ram Navami, had commenced from Sarveshwar Temple in Chikhaldongri and was enroute to Pimpleshwar Temple at Global City in Virar (West) when the incident occurred, they said, reported PTI.

About 100 to 150 motorbikes, a ceremonial chariot, and two tempos were part of the procession, which drew a large participation from the locals.

When the rally participants reached their destination near Pimpleshwar Temple, a few motorbike riders, who had taken a side street, were suddenly targeted by eggs allegedly thrown from a nearby building, a police official said, reported PTI.

This sparked anger among devotees and led to a tense atmosphere in the area.

After receiving information, personnel from the Bolinj police station went to the spot and brought the situation under control, the official said.

The Bolinj police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for public mischief and hurting religious sentiments and intensified vigilance in the area, he said, reported PTI.

Authorities have also appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid spreading any unverified information on social media that could inflame tensions, the police said.

Ram Navami celebrated in Nashik, devotees throng Kalaram Temple

Ram Navami was celebrated with traditional fervour in Nashik on Sunday, with thousands of devotees taking part in rituals at the revered Shree Kalaram Temple in Panchavati area.

As per mythology, Lord Ram had stayed in the region during his 14-year exile.

Priests at the temple performed 'mahaarti', while 51,000 ladoos and 41 kilograms of 'panjeri' (traditional sweet made of roasted semolina and ghee) was distributed to devotees as prasad.

The area saw sizable police presence for crowd management.

Ram Navami was also celebrated at Goraram temple in Ravivar Karanja, Ahilya Ram temple in Godaghat, Kodanddhari Ram temple in Gangapur Road, Shriram temple in Old CIDCO, among others.

The popular Ram Rath (chariot) procession will be held on Kamda Ekadashi on Tuesday, along with the Garud Rath procession, temple functionaries said.

