Pune youth injured in fire-breathing mishap at Ram Navami event

Updated on: 07 April,2025 11:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

A 20-year-old performer suffered severe facial burns after a fire-breathing stunt backfired during Ram Navami celebrations in Pune’s Talegaon Dabhade village. The incident, which was caught on camera, led to panic among onlookers

Seconds before the fire turned on the performer at Maruti Mandir Chowk

A fire-breathing stunt performed during Ram Navami celebrations in Pune’s Talegaon Dabhade village ended in tragedy on Sunday evening, after the performer suffered severe burns to his face.


The shocking mishap, which took place near Maruti Mandir Chowk, was captured on mobile phones by scores of revellers who had gathered to watch the festivities.


According to local eyewitnesses, the performer, identified as Shivam Sudhir Kasar, a 20-year-old student from a local sports academy, was holding two flaming torches while ascending a Mallakhamb – a traditional wooden pole used for acrobatic and gymnastic performances. As he blew a mouthful of inflammable liquid onto the open flames, the fire instantly backfired, engulfing his face.


“He lost control of his act and fell from the Mallakhamb. The crowd was in shock. Many people panicked and rushed to help,” said a local resident who witnessed the incident.

Kasar was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. His condition has been reported as stable.

Initially, no First Information Report (FIR) had been filed. However, Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad later confirmed to mid-day that an FIR had indeed been registered. “An FIR has been lodged against the performer, Shivam Sudhir Kasar, under Section 287 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter). His condition remains stable,” Gaikwad stated.

