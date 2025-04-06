On the occasion of Ram Navami, large crowds gathered at Nagpur’s Shri Poddareshwar Ram temple to offer prayers and attend the Mangal Aarti. Devotees expressed added excitement this year following the installation of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

An illuminated Poddareshwar Ram Temple in Nagpur. PIC/PTI

Large crowds of devotees gathered at Nagpur’s Shri Poddareshwar Ram temple on Sunday to mark the occasion of Ram Navami, an important Hindu festival celebrated on the final day of Chaitra Navaratri. Worshippers came in large numbers to offer prayers, participate in rituals, and attend the auspicious Mangal Aarti.

The festival, which commemorates the birth of Lord Ram, holds immense significance across India. This year, however, the fervour appeared to be even greater. According to ANI reports, one devotee at the temple expressed heightened enthusiasm, stating, “The excitement for this year's Ram Navami is double as after many years ‘Ram Lalla’ became ‘virajman’ in Ayodhya.” The installation of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya earlier this year has added a deeper emotional dimension to this year’s festivities.

Another devotee mentioned praying for the country's prosperity, saying, “I prayed to God that our nation may touch new heights of development.” The spiritual environment at Shri Poddareshwar temple was described as uplifting, with devotees chanting hymns and immersing themselves in the devotional ambience.

Celebrations were equally grand in Ayodhya, where throngs of pilgrims arrived at the newly constructed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. ANI reports that prior to visiting the shrine, many took a sacred dip in the Saryu River, following age-old customs. The temple was adorned with vibrant floral arrangements and glittering lights, creating a festive atmosphere that drew visitors from across India.

One worshipper shared with ANI, “I am feeling very good after coming here... The arrangements here are very good...” Another, who had travelled all the way from Varanasi, said, “I have come from Varanasi to offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami.”

To manage the influx of pilgrims, security was tightened in Ayodhya. Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuban Singh told ANI that, “People come in large numbers to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami... Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to ensure the safety and security of devotees... Proper parking arrangements have also been made...”

Meanwhile, the Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi was also lit up and beautifully decorated to mark the ninth day of Chaitra Navaratri, ANI adds.

From north to central India, this year’s Ram Navami was celebrated with renewed devotion and national unity, underscored by the significance of the Ram Janmabhoomi and the spirit of spiritual resurgence.

(With inputs from ANI)