The decision comes in the backdrop of communal tensions reported in some parts of the state during last year’s Ram Navami processions.

In view of Ram Navami celebrations today, all units of the Maharashtra Police have been advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent any law and order incidents.

An officer said security will be stepped up in areas that had witnessed such incidents, and drone surveillance will be deployed in sensitive zones.

Sources said the police had noted attempts by some organisers to alter the traditional Ram Navami procession routes, and local police stations have been directed to exercise caution.