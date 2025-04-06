Breaking News
Maharashtra govt considering ban on Anil Deshmukh's book, claims Sule
Turtle Rehabilitation Project: 340 Indian Star Tortoises released in wild
Water supply to be disrupted in BKC on April 8
Ram Navami: Mumbai Police to deploy heavy security cover in city
BMC demolishes unauthorised structure of bungalow in Madh
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra police on high alert for Ram Navami celebrations

Maharashtra police on high alert for Ram Navami celebrations

Updated on: 06 April,2025 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The decision comes in the backdrop of communal tensions reported in some parts of the state during last year’s Ram Navami processions. 

Maharashtra police on high alert for Ram Navami celebrations

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra police on high alert for Ram Navami celebrations
x
00:00

In view of Ram Navami celebrations today, all units of the Maharashtra Police have been advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent any law and order incidents.


The decision comes in the backdrop of communal tensions reported in some parts of the state during last year’s Ram Navami processions. 


An officer said security will be stepped up in areas that had witnessed such incidents, and drone surveillance will be deployed in sensitive zones.


Sources said the police had noted attempts by some organisers to alter the traditional Ram Navami procession routes, and local police stations have been directed to exercise caution.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police festivals Mumbai festivals maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK