The water level in the Beas River has risen due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh following a cloudburst in the Mandi region.

NDRF, SDRF personnel engage in rescue operations amid Himachal Pradesh clouburst/ X

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to review the situation following the Himachal Pradesh cloudburst that impacted Shimla, Mandi, and Kullu districts. The Home Minister informed the Chief Minister of central aid and support from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Chief Minister Sukhu had a meeting with officials to discuss search and rescue activities amid Himachal Pradesh cloudburst. Over 50 people are missing, with two bodies recovered thus far, reported ANI.

"We had a meeting. The cloudburst happened about 4:40 a.m. Around 50 individuals are missing, and two bodies have been found. Heavy rain is forecast during the next 36 hours. The DC, SDRF, and NDRF teams are on the scene. I have also spoken with the Union Home Minister," stated CM Sukhu per the ANI report.

According to the news agency, the Chief Minister tweeted on social networking site X, "Very sad news about more than 50 people missing due to a cloudburst in Rampur tehsil of Shimla, Padhar tehsil of Mandi district, and Jaon, Nirmand villages of Kullu." The NDRF, SDRF, Police, Home Guard, and Fire Services are all involved in relief, search, and rescue efforts. The local administration has been directed to carry out these procedures smoothly. I am in contact with officials and keeping track of the situation. The state administration is determined to provide all feasible support."

According to Mandi police, a cloudburst happened during last night's severe downpour in Village Rajban near Terang, which is within the authority of Police Post Tikkan in Police Sub Division Padhar. Two residences were entirely washed away, while one was partially damaged, the ANI report added.

According to the Mandi district government, severe rains have caused the Beas River's water levels to rise, resulting in silting. Consequently, the gates of the Pandoh Dam have been opened. Water and silt from the Pandoh Dam will be released. The administration has urged locals to avoid going near the river.

Reportedly, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and State LoP Jairam Thakur stated, "I spoke with the CM and learnt that more than 50 people are missing, and one person has died. It is not appropriate to criticise the administration, but I believe the devastation we suffered last year demonstrates that the precautions to prevent such conditions were insufficient. The damage has yet to be repaired, but the state government is working. I spoke with our party president and Health Minister, JP Nadda. "NDRF teams are working there."