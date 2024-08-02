Floods, cloudbursts and rain deficits hit India hard

Delhi drenched, Himachal cloudbursts, U’khand deluge, and Jaipur tragedy amid rainfall woes

People wade through a waterlogged road during rain in Jangpura area. PicS/PTI

Several parts of Delhi remained waterlogged on Thursday, a day after heavy showers unleashed chaos in the city, officials said, adding that five people have died in separate rain-related incidents so far. Six weather stations across Delhi recorded over 100 mm of rain in a single day, the IMD) said on Thursday, categorising it as an “extremely intense spell”.

According to the IMD, the city’s primary weather station, Safdarjung, recorded 107 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Other stations, which also received significant rainfall, included Mayur Vihar (147 mm), Najafgarh and Ridge (113 mm), Lodi Road (106 mm) and Delhi University (104 mm), it said.



NDRF during search and rescue op after a cloudburst near Shimla

Rajinder Nagar area, which has become the epicentre of protest following the death of three UPSC aspirants in a flooded basement of a coaching centre, was heavily waterlogged on Wednesday, with MCD officials toiling till early hours to pump out the water.

3 dead after basement floods in Jaipur

Three people, including a minor girl, drowned after rainwater gushed into the basement of their house in Vishwakarma area of Jaipur city early Thursday morning, officials said. The bodies were recovered after a rescue operation that lasted for several hours, they said. After the water entered the basement of their house, the family members began removing their belongings, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Amit Kumar said.

‘Paper leak out, water leak in’

Opposition leaders on Thursday took swipe at the Modi government over “water leakage” in a lobby of the new Parliament building and hailed the “sturdy” old Parliament building. Congress’ Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore posted on X a video of water leaking from the roof in a lobby of the new Parliament building and a bucket placed to collect it. He also submitted a notice for moving an adjournment motion to discuss the issue in the Lok Sabha. Sharing the video, Tagore said on X, “Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion.”

One-fourth of India faces rainfall deficit

While floods in Assam and heavy rainfall-induced landslides in Kerala have drawn global attention, 25 per cent of the 36 meteorological subdivisions in India are still reeling from a rainfall deficit halfway through the monsoon season. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the country experienced nine per cent more rainfall than normal in July (306.6 mm compared to the normal of 280.5 mm) with a cumulative precipitation of 453.8 mm against the normal of 445.8 mm since June 1, a surplus of two per cent. However, the rainfall in July was unevenly distributed, both spatially and temporally. East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and parts of the northeast have recorded significant rainfall deficits.

Himachal Pradesh cloudbursts: Three dead, 50 missing

Three people were killed and about 50 went missing following several incidents of cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh where rains washed away many houses, bridges and roads, officials said on Thursday. The state emergency operation centre said the cloudburst took place in Nirmand, Sainj and Malana areas in Kullu, Padhar in Mandi and Rampur in Shimla districts.

Uttarakhand deluge: 12 dead, six injured

Twelve people, including three of a family, were killed and six injured in heavy overnight rains in various parts of Uttarakhand that triggered many incidents of house collapse, flooding and rise in water levels of several rivers, officials said.Most parts of the state did not receive fresh rains till Thursday afternoon. Haridwar district reported six deaths, Tehri three, Dehradun two and Chamoli one. Two persons one each in Haldwani and Chamoli are still missing.

