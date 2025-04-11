Breaking News
RRR director SS Rajamouli lauds THIS milestone decision by the Academy Awards

Updated on: 11 April,2025 01:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
SS Rajamouli expressed excitement at the announcement by the Academy Awards on the introduction of the Stunt design category

Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli who put Indian cinema on the global map with his movie 'RRR' and 'Baahubali' has lauded Academy Awards latest decision. He wholeheartedly welcomed the Academy’s decision to create a new annual award to recognise achievement in Stunt Design. The category will come into effect from 2028, celebrating films released in 2027. 


What added to Rajamouli’s joy was the fact that the Academy chose to use a still from one of his films, ‘RRR’, in its announcement on the introduction of a new category for stunts.


The Academy announces stunt design category


Sharing the announcement with a poster made of three film stills, they wrote, "Stunts have always been part of the magic of movies. Now, they’re part of the Oscars."

“The Academy has created a new annual award for Achievement in Stunt Design—beginning with the 100th Oscars in 2028, honoring films released in 2027.”

Responding to this tweet of The Academy, Rajamouli wrote, “At last!! After a 100 year wait !!! Ecstatic for the new Oscars stunt design category for the films releasing in 2027! Huge thanks to David Leitch, Chris O’Hara, and the stunt community for making this historic recognition possible, and to @TheAcademy, CEO Bill Kramer, and President Janet Yang for honouring the power of stunt work.”

He completed the tweet saying, “Thrilled to see #RRRMovie’s action visual shining in the announcement!”

David Leitch led the initiative

Director and producer David Leitch led the initiative on behalf of the stunt community to institute the new official Oscar category.Leitch had a special association with this category as he started his career as a stunt performer in the film industry before foraying into direction. He, stunt coordinator and designer Chris O'Hara of Stunts Unlimited, and others made several presentations to the Academy, leading to the Board of Governors approving the new awards category today."Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking. We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang as quoted by Variety.

As per the outlet, the category rules for eligibility and voting for the inaugural award will be announced in 2027 with the complete 100th Academy Awards Rules.

SS Rajamouli's work front

At present, the director is working on a film with Telugu star Mahesh Babu that is being tentatively referred to as #SSMB29.

A considerable portion of the film, which is being made on a lavish budget, was shot at Odisha. The film, apart from Mahesh Babu, features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others. The film, an action adventure with some amount of history and mythology, is expected to be released in 2027.

