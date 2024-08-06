Chiyaan Vikram who is currently promoting his upcoming film 'Thangalaan' is rumoured to have signed a film with SS Rajamouli. The actor recently opened up about the same

Chiyaan Vikram and SS Rajamouli

Listen to this article Chiyaan Vikram to work with S. S. Rajamouli post 'Thangalaan'? x 00:00

Chiyaan Vikram has indeed left everyone astonished with his rip-roaring avatar in the trailer of the upcoming Tamil film 'Thangalaan'. However, the actor has yet another mega project lined up, where we will see him collaborating with director S. S. Rajamouli for his next film.

ADVERTISEMENT

SSMB29, the highly anticipated film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, is currently in the pre-production stage. Amid rising speculation about Chiyaan Vikram being approached to play the antagonist in the film, the actor addressed the rumours during a recent media interaction in Hyderabad, ahead of the release of 'Thangalaan'. He said, "Rajamouli garu is a good friend. We have been talking for a while now. Of course, we will be doing a film sometime." Amidst speculations, Chiyaan Vikram neither denied nor accepted but just hinted on the collaboration.

This has indeed raised excitement about seeing these two powerful forces, Chiyaan Vikram and S. S. Rajamouli, coming together. It certainly guarantees yet another mega cinematic spectacle on its way.

Meanwhile, 'Thangalaan' is going to be yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It is a real story of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when KGF was discovered by the British who exploited and looted it for their own purpose. The film is going to take ahead the spree of the South industry of bringing unique concepts to the audience. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

As witnessed in the trailer of the film, Chiyaan Vikram has undergone a monumental transformation for 'Thangalaan where he plays the character of a fierce tribal leader. From getting into the skin of the character and perfecting his dialect for the role he has given his all for the movie. The nation has seen Vikram taking his fans by surprise with every project. Vikram is seen with ash covered on his face which perfectly matches the look of a tribal leader and we are truly impressed and excited for the movie.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ also starring Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.