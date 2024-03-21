SS Rajamouli and his son Karthikeya arrived in Japan to attend a special screening of the film 'RRR'.

SS Rajamouli in Japan Pic/SS Rajamouli Instagram fanpage

Listen to this article SS Rajamouli, son Karthikeya experience 5.3 magnitude earthquake in Japan: 'Was about to panic' x 00:00

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who arrived in Japan for the screening of his film 'RRR' experienced a 5.3 magnitude earthquake on Thursday. The director's son SS Karthikeya, took to his X account and shared a picture of his smartwatch showing an emergency alert that read, "Earthquake Early Warning: Strong shaking is expected soon. Stay calm and seek shelter nearby. (Japan Meteorological Agency)"

He wrote in the caption, "Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realise it was an earthquake. I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! Experience an earthquake box ticked."

ADVERTISEMENT

Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!!

Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realise it was an earthquake. I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! 😅😅😅😅😅… pic.twitter.com/7rXhrWSx3D — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) March 21, 2024

‘RRR’ in Japan

Rajamouli visited Japan for the screening of 'RRR' that was organised on March 18. For those unversed, the film was released in Japan in October 2022 and became the highest-grossing Indian movie. He also shared pictures from the event when an elderly woman gifted him an origami creation. "Some gestures can never be repaid," he wrote on X.

In Japan, they make origami cranes &gift them to their loved ones for good luck& health. This 83yr old woman made 1000 of them to bless us because RRR made her happy. She just sent the gift and was waiting outside in the cold.🥹



Some gestures can never be repaid.

Just grateful🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/UTGks2djDw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 18, 2024

About 'RRR'

‘RRR’ is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

'RRR' at Oscars

In 2023, 'RRR' scripted history as its song 'Naatu Naatu' won in the Best Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. The song featuring NTR Jr and Ram Charan competed with 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', and 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the Oscar on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were all present at the big event. The singers also gave a live performance. It was a goosebump moment for all when 'Naatu Naatu' took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

(With inputs from ANI)