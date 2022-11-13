SS Rajamouli confirms RRR 2

The film recently released in Japan and has gone on to become third highest grossing Indian film in the country
A still from RRR
SS Rajamouli has confirmed 'RRR 2' is in the works and said that he is working on the story with his father V Vijayendra Prasad. At an event in Chicago the filmmaker said, “My father is the story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he's working on the story.”
Meanwhile, the film recently released in Japan and has gone on to become third highest grossing Indian film in the country.
RRR is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ released on 25th March 2022.
