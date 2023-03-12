Oscars 2023: 'RRR' creates history; wins Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'

RRR wins big at Oscars as they bag Best original Song at the 95th Academy Awards

Still from Naatu Naatu

The song which had everyone get on their feet and groove to its catchy beat has now got the Oscar validation as it has bagged the Best Original Song. At Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the RRR trio jumped with joy as the winner of the Best Original Song was announced.

The cross-cultural hit is nominated in the original song category alongside 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', and 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. The song 'Naatu Naatu' from S.S. Rajamouli's RRR was performed at the 95th Academy Awards by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut.

We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! 💪🏻



No words can describe this surreal moment. 🙏🏻



Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️



JAI HIND!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9g5izBCUks — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023

The song's music is composed by M.M. Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' Since then, 'RRR' and 'Naatu Naatu' are riding high on the global chart.

Also Read: Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone gives glowing introduction to 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' ahead of live performance; watch

'Naatu Naatu' was shot as a part of the final leg of the shooting. Filming for it took place at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

The hook step, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and the duo often recreated the viral portion of the dance in the film's promotions.