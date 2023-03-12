Breaking News
Oscars 2023: 'RRR' creates history; wins Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'
Mumbai was hottest Indian city on Sunday at blazing 39.4 degrees C
Mumbai: Use existing parking lots first, and spare Patwardhan Park, say Bandra residents
Maharashtra: Six killed as car hits divider on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai to get two new parks in Chandivli and Kurla, informs BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Oscars 2023 RRR creates history wins Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu

Oscars 2023: 'RRR' creates history; wins Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'

Updated on: 13 March,2023 08:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Athulya Nambiar | athulya.nambiar@mid-day.com

Top

RRR wins big at Oscars as they bag Best original Song at the 95th Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: 'RRR' creates history; wins Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'

Still from Naatu Naatu


The song which had everyone get on their feet and groove to its catchy beat has now got the Oscar validation as it has bagged the Best Original Song. At Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the RRR trio jumped with joy as the winner of the Best Original Song was announced. 


The cross-cultural hit is nominated in the original song category alongside 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', and 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. The song 'Naatu Naatu' from S.S. Rajamouli's RRR was performed at the 95th Academy Awards by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut.




The song's music is composed by M.M. Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' Since then, 'RRR' and 'Naatu Naatu' are riding high on the global chart.

Also Read: Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone gives glowing introduction to 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' ahead of live performance; watch

'Naatu Naatu' was shot as a part of the final leg of the shooting. Filming for it took place at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

The hook step, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and the duo often recreated the viral portion of the dance in the film's promotions.

Oscars 2023 Entertainment News Hollywood RRR ss rajamouli ram charan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK