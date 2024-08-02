Chiyaan Vikram’s transformations in 'Thangalaan,' 'I,' and 'Aparichit' redefine versatility

Ahead of Thangalaan release, we look back at the films for which lead actor Chiyaan Vikram underwent physical transformations. Thangalaan will be released on August 15

Chiyaan Vikram

Movies occupy a great portion of our life when it comes to our source of entertainment. With the big bang entry of varied content from down south like Bahubali, KGF, Kantara, RRR, Pushpa and many more it has been a complete metamorphosis.

One of the highly anticipated movies of the year is Thangalaan that brings together a fantastic ensemble of cast. The movie starring Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathi Thiruvothu in pivotal roles. The trailer of the movie is spine chilling and looks extremely intriguing. The movie is based on true incidents and revolves around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Mines, Karnataka.

As witnessed in the trailer, Chiyaan Vikram has undergone a monumental transformation for Thangalaan where he plays the character of a fierce tribal leader. From getting into the skin of the character and perfecting his dialect for the role he has given his all for the movie. The nation has seen Vikram taking his fans by surprise with every project. Vikram is seen with ash covered on his face which perfectly matches the look of a tribal leader and we are truly impressed and excited for the movie.

The powerhouse actor had made our jaws drop in the 2006 action thriller ‘Aparichit’. His transformation in the film gave us goosebumps. Fans are still in awe of him for playing a complex character like Ramanujan with so much ease. In the movie, Vikram has played three different characters and till date the movie is an absolute banger. The three personalities that he played in the movie were quite different from one another and yet each character was brought out exceptionally well with Vikram's acting.

Vikram also starred in 2016 action romantic movie ‘I’. The movie with a unique plotline had won hearts and became the talk of the town. His look and appearance on the screen was magical and left everyone spell bound. The transition in the character in I where he transformed into a hunchback was played with so much conviction. It stands as one of Vikram's best performances so far. As the plot proceeds in the movie we see Vikram appearing as an aged man who is out for revenge. ‘I’ was an example of Vikram's versatility and his exemplary dedication to ace any role.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, Thangalaan is a historical, fantasy action film that is ready to storm theaters on August 15, 2024.