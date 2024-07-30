Chiyaan Vikram's film 'Thangalaan' will be clashing at the box office with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 on Independence Day weekend

Posters of Thangalaan and Stree 2

The Indian entertainment industry is spread across the nation and, worth noting, has been divided into different parts. Among many, one is the North industry, and the other is the South industry. Both industries have a different approach to cinema. There has always been a debate about which is the best and time and again the unsaid competition has led to healthy results. This also leads to big films clashing with each other. While we saw ‘Dunki’ and ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ clashing at the box office last December, this year is set to witness the biggest clash with Chiyaan Vikram's 'Thangalaan' and Rajkummar Rao's ‘Stree 2.’

‘Thangalaan’ and 'Stree 2’ are among the biggest releases of the year. Both films have locked their release date for 15th August, Independence Day. Both films benefit from a long weekend followed by an additional Raksha Bandhan holiday on Monday.

Although the genres of the films are different, with ‘Thangalaan’ being a historical fantasy action drama and ‘Stree 2’ a horror comedy, both films have their distinct audiences. However, the clash may still affect each other's box office performance. As an audience, these films offer a choice for the kind of entertainment we want.

Moreover, while ‘Thangalaan’ stars the biggest superstar Vikram, ‘Stree 2’ features the fine actors like Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Star power will also play a significant role in attracting audiences. If we look at the appeal of the audience for the genre, while ‘Thangalaan’ would attract those who love action, ‘Stree 2’ would draw upon its connection with the audience from its first part as they take forward the horror comedy universe with the sequel. It's worth saying that this Independence Day is going to witness one of the biggest North vs South clash on the big screens.

'Thangalaan' starring Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu is directed by Pa. Ranjith while 'Stree 2', a sequel to the 2018 horror comedy 'Stree' stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee is directed by Amar Kaushik. Both, 'Thangalaan' and 'Stree 2' is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15, 2024. Akshay Kumar's film 'Khel Khel Mein' will also be joining the release party.