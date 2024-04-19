Rajkummar Rao dismisses plastic surgery rumours but acknowledges getting filler in his chin. The actor confessed about how it helped him gain confidence

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao recently caught people's attention at Diljit Dosanjh's concert. His latest look sparked discussion among fans. Some were surprised, while others wondered if he had undergone plastic surgery. However, Rao clarified that the viral photo was just unflattering.

Rajkummar Rao denies plastic surgery

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rajkummar Rao responded to rumors about plastic surgery, addressing the allegations directly, “I have not done any plastic surgery, guys. It is just a bad photo. That is just a touch-up photo. I wish I had such clean and flawless skin because it looks like that. I was not wearing any makeup. But I must say it looks weird even for me. It was just a bad moment caught on camera. I have not done any plastic surgery.”

“Having said that, about eight years ago, I did some filler work on my chin because I wanted to look confident. My dermatologist suggested it and I did. Do I feel confident after that? Yes. Have I done better films after that. It has changed the perception. Acting is a visual media. I am not against it. If somebody wants to boost their confidence and the science is available, then why not. But no to plastic surgery. It is too expensive and time-consuming.” The actor added.

On the work front:

According to a new report, Rajukummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are teaming up for a new project. Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in the titular role in ‘Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’. The movie takes the audience through the exciting and inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite visual impairment, eventually founding Bollant Industries.

Fans witnessed a little glimpse of the iconic song Papa Kehte Hai's modern-day rendition in the trailer of Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne. The song whose original version featured in Aamir Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak has been quite talked about and eagerly awaited too. Now, Papa Kehte Hai 2.0 is all set to release on 22nd April.

Aamir Khan will launch the song. A source revealed, that producer Bhushan Kumar had informed Aamir about recreating the song and the superstar was happy that it was happening to celebrate the journey of someone like Srikanth Bolla.