Breakthrough talent of 2023, Jubilee star Wamiqa joins the shoot of Varun-led action fare in Kochi; thrilled to collaborate with Jawan maker Atlee

Atlee, Wamiqa Gabbi and Varun Dhawan

Listen to this article Wamiqa Gabbi: Ending year on set is the perfect curtain call x 00:00

A big-ticket film seems like the perfect way for Wamiqa Gabbi to round off the successful year that she had with Jubilee, Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley, and Khufiya. The actor, who recently completed her Tamil film Genie, will now begin shooting for the yet-untitled project that is backed by Atlee and led by Varun Dhawan. We hear director Kalees, who has been Atlee’s long-time assistant director, has kicked off an extensive schedule in Kochi with the leading man.

In August, Kalees, who makes his directorial debut with the action fare, had conducted the first schedule with Dhawan in Mumbai. Apparently, at the time, the actor had incurred an injury due to which the stunts had to be left for the next leg in December. A source tells mid-day, “Now, Varun and Wamiqa will shoot a straight one-month schedule in Kerala. The director plans to call for a break only after January 20.” Keerthy Suresh is paired with Dhawan in the movie, the working title of which is VD18. The source adds, “Keerthy, along with Radhika Apte, was shooting for Yash Raj Films’ next project in Mumbai. She is expected to join the VD18 unit soon.” While reports suggest that it is a remake of Atlee’s Tamil hit Theri (2016), little is known about the project, except that the leading man plays a cop. The makers are being discreet about the characters and the actors’ looks in the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabbi, who shone bright in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee, has been one of the breakthrough talents of the year in digital entertainment. She is naturally eager for the next chapter as she finds her footing in Bollywood. Confirming the shoot, she says, “Being part of VD18 is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir’s [guidance] is a creative journey I’m eager to explore. I will always be grateful for 2023, the year that [propelled] new beginnings. To end the year on the set of my next is the perfect curtain call.”