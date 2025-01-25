Rajamouli shared the video showing himself showing off a passport, while in the background, a lion can be seen behind the bar. While sharing the video, Rajamouli captioned the post, 'captured'

SS Rajamouli

Earlier this month, reports came in that Superstar Mahesh Babu is collaborating with ace director SS Rajamouli, and Priyanka Chopra will be part of this film. Now, a latest Instagram post indicated that the team has already started shooting for the project, tentatively titled SSMB 28.

On Friday, Rajamouli took to his Instagram and shared a video that hinted that he is already on his much-anticipated project. He shared the video showing himself showing off a passport, while in the background, a lion can be seen behind the bar. While sharing the video, Rajamouli captioned the post, 'captured'. To note, the lion is a reference use for Mahesh Babu. While reacting to the post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, 'Finally.'

Priyanka Chopra to play female lead in SSMB 29

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source informed, “Priyanka Chopra is excited to collaborate with a maverick like SS Rajamouli and partner with Mahesh Babu to create an adventure like never before. It’s an uncharted territory for her as well, and the character has scope for a lot of action along with the leading man – Mahesh Babu. It’s a well-crafted role, and Priyanka has already started her prep for the film.”

The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. In May, Mahesh embarked on a trip to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding character in the movie. Earlier, Rajamouli disclosed that his film with Mahesh Babu is going to be a globetrotting action adventure.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff, which is directed by Frank E Flowers and also features actor Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. It was mostly filmed in Australia.

Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Besides that, she also has the second season of Citadel. She will reprise her role as Nadia.