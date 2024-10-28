Despite spending most of her time in the US, actor and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra has made sure her daughter Malti Marie is aware of her Indian roots

Malti Marie Pic/Instagram

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in London shooting for the second season of ‘Citadel’ shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, updating her fans of what she’s been up to lately. However, amid the carousal of random food snaps and outdoor moments, Priyanka sneaked in an adorable video of her daughter Malti Marie speaking in Hindi.

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie speaks in Hindi

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. Despite spending most of her time in the US, Priyanka has made sure Malti Marie is aware of her Indian roots. The little one speaking in Hindi is proof that the former Miss World is ensuring her daughter is culturally rich. Priyanka shared the video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Slide 19- sound on in Hindi…"

Malti Marie has her own Instagram account

While, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have been fiercely protective of their two-year-old daughter, and initially refrained from showing even her face on social media, now feel it’s time for their baby girl to have her own Instagram account to share her shenanigans. That being said, it is a private account.

About Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers and also features actor Karl Urban. 'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. It was mostly filmed in Australia.

Apart from 'The Bluff', Priyanka is also set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Besides that, she also has the second season of ‘Citadel’. She will reprise her role as Nadia.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film is yet to go on floors. Updates on the project’s progress are still awaited.