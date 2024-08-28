While Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have been fiercely protective of Malti Marie, they feel it’s time for their baby girl to have her own Instagram account at the age of 2

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Malti Marie Pic/Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie makes her Instagram debut at the age of 2 x 00:00

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who is one of the most-followed Indian personalities on Instagram, has finally debuted the handle for her daughter Malti Marie. On Wednesday, the former Miss World took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a picture of her daughter. She also mentioned the official Instagram handle of her little bundle of joy.

While, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have been fiercely protective of their two-year-old daughter, and initially refrained from showing even her face on social media, now feel it’s time for their baby girl to have her own Instagram account to share her shenanigans. That being said, it is a private account.

Priyanka Chopra’s recent visit to Mumbai

Priyanka was recently in Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s engagement ceremony and civil wedding with Neelam Upadhyaya which coincided with her father Ashok Chopra’s birthday. Sharing the video and a throwback picture, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends, and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their ring ceremony @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya @drmadhuakhourichopra”. For the ceremony, the actress wore a stunning saree channelling her inner desi girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in the second of her spy-thriller streaming show ‘Citadel’. She will also be seen in ‘The Bluff’. Directed by Frank E Flowers, it is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

The project might also star Karl Urban, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Boys’, as he is in talks for the project. Flowers, who also co-wrote ‘The Bluff’, has also written ‘Bob Marley: One Love’. As per Deadline, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Up next, she has the OTT offering ‘Heads of State’ opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an upcoming action comedy that also stars Jack Quaid. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

