Priyanka Chopra, who is filming for ‘The Bluff’ is packing in all the time with her family she can during their stay overseas.

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra sports a bikini on beach day with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie x 00:00

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently spending some quality time with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie in Australia, visited the Gold Coast beach for a fun outing. The trio basked in the sun as they strolled along the seashore watching their baby girl play in the sand.

In the pictures shared by a fan account, Priyanka can be seen flaunting her toned physique in a white bikini top and a pair of shorts. She wore a white cap, and sunglasses and even had a white shirt on in some pictures. Nick on the other hand kept it casual in black, while Malti Marie looked cute in her overalls and a cap. Check out the pictures below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

The former Miss World, who is filming for her upcoming film ‘The Bluff’ is packing in all the time with her family she can during their stay overseas.

Earlier, Priyanka shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her shoot which also included rubbing raw garlic on her bare feet.

Directed by Frank E Flowers, 'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

The project might also star Karl Urban, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Boys’, as he is in talks for the project. Flowers, who also co-wrote ‘The Bluff’, has also written ‘Bob Marley: One Love’.

As per Deadline, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video. Priyanka has more than 75 international and Hollywood films and series to her credit. In February 2021, she became a New York Times bestselling author with her memoir ‘Unfinished.

Up next, she will be seen in the OTT offering ‘Heads of State’ opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an upcoming action comedy that also stars Jack Quaid. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

(With inputs from ANI)