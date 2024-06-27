Breaking News
Maharashtra govt decides to handover NEET case to CBI
Thane civic body launches drive to raze illegal bars, pubs
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Borivli doesn’t have to grill and bear it any more
Maharashtra: Six booked by Thane Police for duping flat buyers of Rs 80 lakh
Mumbai: Racecourse handover to BMC nears final lap
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Priyanka Chopra rubs raw garlic on her bare feet while shooting for The Bluff explains its health benefits

Priyanka Chopra rubs raw garlic on her bare feet while shooting for 'The Bluff', explains its health benefits

Updated on: 27 June,2024 04:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

Top

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is shooting for 'The Bluff' in Australia. She also showed her fans some injuries she got on her legs.

Priyanka Chopra rubs raw garlic on her bare feet while shooting for 'The Bluff', explains its health benefits

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Priyanka Chopra rubs raw garlic on her bare feet while shooting for 'The Bluff', explains its health benefits
x
00:00

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently shooting for intense action sequences on the sets of her upcoming film ‘The Bluff’ took to Instagram and shared some behind-the-scenes moments featuring some family time with daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas. In the series of photos and videos shared by the former Miss World, one clip shows her rubbing raw garlic on bare feet. When a fan asked, “What do the garlic cloves do for the feet?” she answered, “Helps with inflammation and fever.”


Priyanka is shooting for 'The Bluff' in Australia. The photos also capture a romantic moment of the couple against the backdrop of a beautiful lake, where Nick is seen holding Priyanka in his arms. The next image features Nick with Malti as they meet a cartoon character Paw Patrol. She also showed her fans some injuries she got on her legs during 'The Bluff' shoot.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)


Directed by Frank E Flowers, 'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

The project might also star Karl Urban, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Boys’, as he is in talks for the project. Flowers, who also co-wrote ‘The Bluff’, has also written ‘Bob Marley: One Love’. 

As per Deadline, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video. Priyanka has more than 75 international and Hollywood films and series to her credit. In February 2021, she became a New York Times bestselling author with her memoir ‘Unfinished. 

Up next, she will be seen in the OTT offering ‘Heads of State’ opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an upcoming action comedy that also stars Jack Quaid. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

priyanka chopra Nick Jonas Malti Marie Chopra Jonas Entertainment News hollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK