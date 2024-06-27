Priyanka Chopra rubs raw garlic on her bare feet while shooting for 'The Bluff', explains its health benefits

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is shooting for 'The Bluff' in Australia. She also showed her fans some injuries she got on her legs.

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently shooting for intense action sequences on the sets of her upcoming film ‘The Bluff’ took to Instagram and shared some behind-the-scenes moments featuring some family time with daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas. In the series of photos and videos shared by the former Miss World, one clip shows her rubbing raw garlic on bare feet. When a fan asked, “What do the garlic cloves do for the feet?” she answered, “Helps with inflammation and fever.”

Priyanka is shooting for 'The Bluff' in Australia. The photos also capture a romantic moment of the couple against the backdrop of a beautiful lake, where Nick is seen holding Priyanka in his arms. The next image features Nick with Malti as they meet a cartoon character Paw Patrol. She also showed her fans some injuries she got on her legs during 'The Bluff' shoot.

Directed by Frank E Flowers, 'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

The project might also star Karl Urban, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Boys’, as he is in talks for the project. Flowers, who also co-wrote ‘The Bluff’, has also written ‘Bob Marley: One Love’.

As per Deadline, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video. Priyanka has more than 75 international and Hollywood films and series to her credit. In February 2021, she became a New York Times bestselling author with her memoir ‘Unfinished.

Up next, she will be seen in the OTT offering ‘Heads of State’ opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an upcoming action comedy that also stars Jack Quaid. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

(With inputs from ANI)