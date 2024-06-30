Priyanka Chopra, who is filming for her upcoming film ‘The Bluff’ is packing in all the time with her family she can during their stay overseas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas toast marshmallows with daughter Malti Marie during family time in Australia x 00:00

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Australia with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The former Miss World, who is filming for her upcoming film ‘The Bluff’ is packing in all the time with her family she can during their stay overseas. A series of unseen pictures show the global icon having some downtime at a friend's house on the Gold Coast. The pictures show the family toasting marshmallows and basking in the sun. Check out the pictures below.

Priyanka and Malti twinned in white, while Nick was spotted in black casuals. She was seen playing with Malti by lifting her in the air. Truly Priyanka and Nick are doting parents who make sure to give as much time as they can to their baby girl.

Earlier, Priyanka shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her shoot which also included rubbing raw garlic on her bare feet.

Directed by Frank E Flowers, 'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

The project might also star Karl Urban, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Boys’, as he is in talks for the project. Flowers, who also co-wrote ‘The Bluff’, has also written ‘Bob Marley: One Love’.

As per Deadline, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video. Priyanka has more than 75 international and Hollywood films and series to her credit. In February 2021, she became a New York Times bestselling author with her memoir ‘Unfinished.

Up next, she will be seen in the OTT offering ‘Heads of State’ opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an upcoming action comedy that also stars Jack Quaid. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

(With inputs from ANI)