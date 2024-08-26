Neelam Upadhyaya looked bespoke in a vibrant pink lehenga, while Siddharth Chopra kept it classy in a beige ethnic ensemble. Check out the pictures from their civil wedding and ring ceremony

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra shares pictures from his ‘Hastakshar’ ceremony with Neelam Upadhyaya x 00:00

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra shared pictures from his ‘Hastakshar’ or civil wedding and ring ceremony with Neelam Upadhyaya on Monday. The intimate affair was attended by close friends and family members who came together to bless the couple. The former Miss World arrived solo for her brother’s pre-wedding celebrations.

Siddharth-Neelam’s civil wedding

Neelam looked bespoke in a vibrant pink lehenga, while Siddharth kept it classy in a beige ethnic ensemble. The pictures show the two registering their wedding by singing and pasting a thumbprint as per Indian procedures.

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra appeared in a stunning saree as she attended the event for her baby brother. Complementing her outfit, she wore a layered pearl choker necklace and matching pearl earrings. She kept her hair in a neat bun style.

Priyanka was also present along with her husband Nick Jonas when Siddharth got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya in April this year.

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya?

Siddharth works as a producer, while his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya is an actress who has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu movies. Her first film, which was supposed to release in 2010, got cancelled, but she debuted as an actress two years later in 'Mr. 7', a Telugu movie. She also stepped into Tamil cinema in 2013 with her debut in the film 'Unnodu Oru Naal'.

The rumours about Neelam and Siddharth's relationship started circulating in 2019 when they were seen together at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. They were later spotted with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Ambanis' Holi party in 2020.

Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumari and prior to that, he dated Kanika Mathur.

Priyanka’s work front

On the acting front, Priyanka will next be seen in ‘The Bluff’. Directed by Frank E Flowers, it is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

The project might also star Karl Urban, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Boys’, as he is in talks for the project. Flowers, who also co-wrote ‘The Bluff’, has also written ‘Bob Marley: One Love’. As per Deadline, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Up next, she will be seen in the OTT offering ‘Heads of State’ opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an upcoming action comedy that also stars Jack Quaid. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.