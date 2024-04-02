Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Here's all you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's future sister-in-law

Neelam Upadhyaya is an Indian actress known for her roles in Tamil and Telugu films. She is set to become Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law through her roka with Siddharth Chopra

Neelam Upadhyaya

Neelam Upadhyaya was born on October 5, 1993. Siddharth Chopra's future wife is an Indian actress who has starred in various Tamil and Telugu movies. Reports say Neelam has been in the film industry for about nine years.

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya?

Siddharth works as a producer, while his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya is an actress who has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu movies. Her first film, which was supposed to release in 2010, got cancelled, but she debuted as an actress two years later in 'Mr. 7', a Telugu movie. She also stepped into Tamil cinema in 2013 with her debut in the film 'Unnodu Oru Naal'.

She has around 21.4k followers on Instagram, including Priyanka Chopra. Currently, she follows 643 accounts and has posted 578 times.

About the time Neelam and Siddharth sparked dating rumours

The rumours about Neelam and Siddharth's relationship started circulating in 2019 when they were seen together at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. They were later spotted with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Ambanis' Holi party in 2020.

Neelam posted a photo of Siddharth on her Instagram Story to wish him a happy birthday. She wrote a heartfelt message alongside it."There are some feelings you will never find words for; you will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you - Maza Dohta #happybirthdayboo #sunshineinhumanform"

They were seen together at a party thrown for Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas in Mumbai after their Lollapalooza India concert in January 2024.

About the roka ceremony

Priyanka Chopra's younger brother Siddharth got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya in an intimate ceremony. Priyanka and Nick were in Mumbai in March. During their visit to the country, the couple was seen in Indian traditional wear along with their family members in the city. Now, we know what the Chopra family was celebrating.

Priyanka wore a stunning red saree for the roka ceremony while Nick wore a cream-coloured kurta pajama.