Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth gets engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya, see roka pics

Priyanka and Nick with Siddharth and Neelam

Priyanka Chopra's younger brother Siddharth got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya in an intimate ceremony. Priyanka and Nick were in Mumbai in March. During their visit to the country, the couple was seen in Indian traditional wear along with their family members in the city. Now, we know what the Chopra family was celebrating.

On Tuesday, Priyanka announced that her younger brother Siddharth had a roka ceremony in Mumbai. He got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya. Reportedly, it was an intimate ceremony with just family and close friends in attendance.

Priyanka wore a stunning red saree for the roka ceremony while Nick wore a cream-coloured kurta pajama.

Siddharth was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar and the same was announced by Priyanka on social media a couple of years ago. However, the wedding was called off at the last moment.

Earlier, in October 2014, Siddharth had got engaged to longtime girlfriend Kanika Mathur. The couple was to marry in Feb 2015, in Goa. A status on Siddharth’s Facebook page on Dec 4, 2014 read, “Wedding plans. Early Morning flight to Goa.” But before the year was out, he put up another post to say, “Single. Ready to mingle. Go Goa Gone. Wish everyone a very happy 2015.”

Priyanka and Nick's India visit:

Priyanka had arrived in India earlier this month. This was probably her longest stay in India after a long time. The actress currently lives in LA with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie.

Earlier this week, Priyanka and Nick were seen in traditional outfits along with the rest of her family including Bigg Boss fame Mannara Chopra. The couple had also attended Mannara's birthday bash in the city on Friday night.

Priyanka and Nick also celebrated Holi in India this time with their family and friends. The party was hosted in Noida by one of PC's close friends. The actress had shared several pictures and videos from their celebration. Apart from that, Priyanka and Nick also visited the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya during their stay in the country.