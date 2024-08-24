Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai to attend the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth to Neelam Upadhyaya. The actress was seen in a magenta coloured saree for the celebration

Priyanka Chopra with her family

Listen to this article Inside Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's wedding festivities, watch video x 00:00

Priyanka Chopra was seen arriving in Mumbai on Friday morning. The actress who lives in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie visits India for work or personal reasons only. So, fans began to wonder the reason behind Priyanka's visit. It was soon learnt that the actress came to the city to take part in her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities. Siddharth is all set to tie the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya. The couple had their roka ceremony in April this year. For the wedding celebration which also included an official engagement celebration, Priyanka Chopra appeared in a stunning saree channeling her inner desi girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside pictures of the bash on Friday featuring Priyanka with relatives and her mother Madhu Chopra are going viral. For the occasion, Priyanka opted for a vibrant magenta stylish saree. Complementing her outfit, she wore a layered pearl choker necklace and matching pearl earrings. She kept her hair in a neat bun style.

One of Priyanka's family friends shared some "warm and intimate" wedding festivities pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Coelho (@dr.kirancoelho)

In the viral videos and pictures, Priyanka is seen giving a speech at the function. Her mother complimented her in a lilac saree. Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth looked stunning in western ensembles.

For the official engagement party, Priyanka opted for a deep orange suit. The actress' cousin Mannara Chopra was also present for the festivities. However, Parineeti Chopra was missing from the celebration. She has been living in the UK for a long time now.

Check out the video from the engagement party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

Last month, Priyanka attended the star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, where she was accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas. The actress shared her joy on Instagram, posting photos from the event and expressing her delight at the celebrations. "Clearly, I missed chaats and dancing at baraats!" she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

With her recent film 'The Bluff' now in the can, Priyanka is gearing up for several exciting projects. The film, directed by Frank E. Flowers, features Priyanka as a former female pirate in a 19th-century Caribbean setting.In addition, she will star alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in the action comedy 'Heads of State', directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Fans are also eagerly awaiting Priyanka's Marathi film 'Paani', which is set for a big-screen release on October 18. Directed by Adinath Kothare and produced by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, the film tells the story of a man from a drought-stricken village striving for water self-sufficiency.

The film, originally released in 2019, received the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation.