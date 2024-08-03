Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant visited the India House amid the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics. Videos and pictures of the couple joining their family have surfaced on social media

Anant Ambani (Pic/Instant Bollywood)

Anant Ambani's down-to-earth charm in Paris wins over netizens, call his humble persona 'charming'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son and daughter-in-law, have had an extremely busy year. After a series of pre-wedding parties with their celebrity friends in Jamnagar and Europe, Anant and Radhika got married in a lavish ceremony on July 12.

Anant Ambani's down-to-earth charm in Paris wins over netizens

Now, the couple is enjoying their honeymoon in France and attending the Paris Olympics 2024. Numerous videos and photos of them walking around the city have gone viral on social media. They look adorable together, but the latest video is especially heartwarming because of Anant.

In a viral video on social media, Anant steps out of his car and greets fans who approach for a picture. He smiles and takes selfies with them while his bodyguard ensures no one gets too close. When asked if he speaks French, Anant says no but smiles and greets the fan with "bonjour." He even asks where they are from. When the fan recording the video asks for a picture, Anant warmly says, "Come, come." Meanwhile, Radhika smiles at the crowd of fans.

Radhika Merchant sports a mangalsutra

For the visit, Radhika chose two luxury outfits - both being in the shade of orange, while Anant wore shirts with animal prints keeping up with his love for fauna. However, amid the fashionable outings, Radhika held onto her Indian roots and flaunted her mangalsutra.

Anant's mother Nita Ambani, an IOC member opened doors for the India House, which falls under the ambitions of the Reliance Foundation and the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) long-term partnership. It aims to elevate the performances of Indian athletes.

The India House will have various exclusive events, including daily programming, that has been curated by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, as well as panel discussions, celebrations of medal wins, exclusive watch parties, and meet and greets with legendary Indian athletes. It is situated at the Parc de la Villette in the Park of Nations and will be open to visitors from 11 am to 11 pm local time during the Olympic Games from July 27 to August 11.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities saw their families' deep reverence for Indian rituals, customs, and traditions.