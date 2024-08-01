The Ambani family- Mukesh, Nita, Anant, Radhika, Isha and Anand Piramal- are currently in France for the Paris Olympics 2024. Here's the details of the hotel they are staying at

The Ambani family in Paris (Pic/Instagram)

After a grand wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the Ambani family were reported to be flying to London for the post-wedding celebrations. However, the reports turned out to be false as the Ambani family was spotted in Paris for the ongoing Olympics. Videos and pictures of Asia's richest family has been doing the rounds on social media. Apart from the newlyweds, Mukesh, Nita, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were also spotted in the city to watch the games. For the unversed, Nita Ambani is an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member.

For their stay in Paris, the Ambani family are currently residing at a lavish hotel. They have been spotted entering and exiting from the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris. The five-star hotel is often considered as Parisian icon. It is located just off the historic Champs-Élysées, an expensive locale. The hotel is home to many Michelin-starred restaurants including Le Cinq, Le George and L'Orangerie and the property is known worldwide for its exceptional services. The hotel premises also have a five-star spa, pool, sauna, an on-site boutique, twice daily housekeeping, and hygiene kits, among other facilities.

The hotel was opened in 1928 and is popular for its architecture. It has 244 rooms.

Wondering how much the rooms at the luxurious hotel cost? When converted, a basic room at the hotel costs Rs 1.8 lakhs per night. With an overwhelming inpour of tourists in the city owing to the Paris Olympics 2024, the prices have also soared and almost doubled.

Nita Ambani, an IOC member opened doors for the India House, which falls under the ambitions of the Reliance Foundation and the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) long-term partnership. It aims to elevate the performances of Indian athletes.

The India House will have various exclusive events, including daily programming, that has been curated by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, as well as panel discussions, celebrations of medal wins, exclusive watch parties, and meet and greets with legendary Indian athletes. It is situated at the Parc de la Villette in the Park of Nations and will be open to visitors from 11 am to 11 pm local time during the Olympic Games from July 27 to August 11.