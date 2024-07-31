Radhika Merchant chose two luxury outfits - both being in the shade of orange, while Anant Ambani wore shirts with animal prints keeping up with his love for fauna

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pic/Instagram

Radhika Merchant flaunts her mangalsutra in an orange outfit at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant visited the India House amid the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics. Videos and pictures of the couple joining their family have surfaced on social media. In one of the images, the duo can be seen tagging along to watch a match at the stadium.

For the visit, Radhika chose two luxury outfits - both being in the shade of orange, while Anant wore shirts with animal prints keeping up with his love for fauna. However, amid the fashionable outings, Radhika held onto her Indian roots and flaunted her mangalsutra.

Check out the pictures below.

Anant's mother Nita Ambani, an IOC member opened doors for the India House, which falls under the ambitions of the Reliance Foundation and the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) long-term partnership. It aims to elevate the performances of Indian athletes.

The India House will have various exclusive events, including daily programming, that has been curated by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, as well as panel discussions, celebrations of medal wins, exclusive watch parties, and meet and greets with legendary Indian athletes. It is situated at the Parc de la Villette in the Park of Nations and will be open to visitors from 11 am to 11 pm local time during the Olympic Games from July 27 to August 11.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities saw their families' deep reverence for Indian rituals, customs, and traditions.

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kim Kardashian, and many other celebrities were present to witness the grand wedding.

The wedding festivities began with a grand ceremony on July 12, followed by a 'Shubh Aashirvaad' ceremony on July 13, which saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and distinguished religious leaders. The subsequent grand reception on July 14 was also attended by prominent figures from the entertainment industry.

Several media outlets recently reported the Ambanis would be flying down to London to throw a post-wedding function at the famous Stoke Park, a Luxury Hotel & Golfing estate. However, the 7-star property denied such reports and stated their official social media handles.

"At Stoke Park, we don't usually comment on private matters, but in light of the recent media speculation, and in the interest of accuracy, we'd like to clarify that there are no wedding celebrations planned at the estate this summer," the statement read.

(With inputs from ANI)