Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani

Touted as the world’s most expensive wedding, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a grand ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre on July 12. The ceremony was attended by luminaries across the globe from actors, business tycoons, and sportspersons, to influencers. According to reports, the wedding surpassed the other expensive marriages across the world given its staggering costs to secure venues, decor, performers, and other amenities.

As per The Sun, the Ambanis booked 100 private jets for their guests to fly to India from around the world for the three-day extravaganza. The invitations comprised a massive trunk with gold and silver, reportedly costing over Rs 6 lakh each. Guests were handed an 18-page dress code which led to multiple outfit changes at the venue during the ceremonies.

The venue had massive installations on display, made using flowers. About 2 crore flowers were used to line the paths, decorated by a team of 500 florists. 1,000 crystal chandeliers were seen that illuminated the decor.

The finest vintage champagne was served to the guests. About 37,500 food options were available cooked by 500 chefs. The opulent affair was a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition on an unparalleled scale. The wedding decor theme was 'An Ode to Varanasi,' paying homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, and crafts, and Banarasi cuisine.

Coming to its food menu, it was a lavish spread of Indian and world cuisines. From chaat to chai, it featured the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi, and lemon tea, the food counters set up for guests brought rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

The Ambanis also roped in one of the world’s top chefs from Peru, Virgilio Martinez, whose restaurant ‘Central’ Ranked number one in 2023.

The high-profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of international celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.