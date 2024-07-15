Radhika Ambani was pure radiance in a custom khadi and gota multi-panelled anarkali by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani

Listen to this article Mrs Radhika Ambani sports sindoor and mangalsutra in an unseen video from Mangal Utsav x 00:00

New bride Radhika Ambani was the happiest at the Mangal Utsav ceremony on Sunday night. The grand affair witnessed many actors and influencers who displayed the best of fashion at the photo call. After stunningly entering a gold ensemble, Radhika switched to ethnic attire. However, what grabbed attention was Mrs Ambani’s sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead and mangalsutra.

Radhika was pure radiance in a custom khadi and gota multi-panelled anarkali by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Hand-embroidered in silver and gold dots in gota and intricate borders in Tamba tikki, naqshi, and zardozi, this heritage koti style anarkali and ijaar with a multi-border pauncha is a timeless masterpiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Radhika's main look was Dolce Gabbana's golden ensemble curated in collaboration with Anamika Khanna. For the glam, she kept her tresses open and opted for minimal make-up. She accessorised her outfit with exquisite jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

For her wedding day, the 29-year-old opted for the heavily-embroidered ivory ensemble with red and gold accents by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and accentuated her look with elegant jewellery. Her outfit was a traditional interpretation of 'Panetar', a Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white.

The ensemble comprised a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a 5-meter head veil, and a tissue shoulder dupatta.

"The ghagra glitters with three borders of red, Its workmanship is the finest amalgamation of Naqshi, Saadi, and Zardozi symmetrically hand-embroidered in intricate floral booties that are lavishly decorated with stones, sequins, tamba tikkis and a touch of red Resham. The head veil has impossibly delicate jaali and cut-work while the detachable trail is a Zardozi marvel of 80 inches," stylist Rhea Kapoor said.

The high-profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of international celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

(With inputs from ANI)