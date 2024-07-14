Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are married but seems like the celebrations are to be continued. The family will fly to London a week later

Anant and Radhika

Listen to this article Wedding season for Ambanis not over? Celebrations to continue in London after a small break x 00:00

Seems like the Ambanis are in no mood to stop celebrating the wedding of her youngest son Anant and his wife Radhika Merchant. Even as meme creators joke about the never-ending celebrations around the couple, he family reportedly has plans on continuing the celebration. But this time it will be in London.

The Mumbai saga of the celebrations is expected to end tonight with the Reception. Post this the family will take a week-long break before they fly to London to continue with the celebrations (post-wedding celebrations, if we may call it). The couple tied the knot on July 12 in Mumbai after a host of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, an Italian cruise and at their private residence, Antilla in Mumbai. According to a report in India Today, the Ambanis and Merchants will be leaving for London within a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. Business leaders, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion, making it an event to remember. Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump. The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut performance in India. Bollywood stars and family members joined in the sangeet performances, with a special appearance by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, captivating the audience.

They hosted a second pre-wedding festivity towards the end of May. It was a four-day cruise along the Italian coast culminating at the French Riviera. The cruise had over 800 guests including Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and others.

In the days leading to the wedding on July 12, the Ambani family hosted multiple pre-wedding celebrations at their residence in Mumbai including the Haldi, mehendi, Shiv Shakti puja. Mukesh and Nita Ambani also organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. They got around 50 couples married and the Ambani family was present for the ceremony.