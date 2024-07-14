Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding: Aishwarya Rai gets emotional as she meets pregnant Deepika Padukone, watch video

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding: A video that made us smile was of Aishwarya Rai getting emotional as she saw heavily pregnant Deepika Padukone

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone shared a warm hug at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony, which took place at Jio World Convention Centre on July 14. Radhika and Anant's wedding was a grand event with the who's who of the industry present. Several videos and photos from inside the venue have made their way to the internet, but one video that made us smile was of Aishwarya Rai getting emotional as she saw heavily pregnant Deepika Padukone.

In a video that is now going viral, we could see Aishwarya and Deepika meeting each other. Looking at the pregnant Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai couldn't help herself but got emotional and immediately pulled Deepika into a warm and long hug. Deepika too reciprocated the hug, showing the bond the two Bollywood beauties share. The video also shows Hrithik Roshan standing at the back and witnessing the emotional moment.

Power couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who have been in the news for their alleged separation, added fuel to the rumours by not arriving together at the wedding. After making separate entries, a picture of them sitting together at the wedding venue has made it to the internet, which came as a big relief for the couple's fans. The inside picture shows Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, and Abhishek Bachchan chatting with each other.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone attended the ceremony wearing a stunning red Kurta. As soon as she dropped pictures from the ceremony, her hype king Ranveer Singh rushed to the comment section to drop a cute comment. Ranveer, while reacting to Deepika's post, wrote, "Mother is mothering."

About Anant and Radhika's Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony took place at Jio World Convention Centre with guests and family members in attendance. Anant Ambani's grand baraat ceremony happened just before the pheras. The baraat was a total hit with John Cena, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan shaking a leg. For the wedding ceremony, both Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dressed in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits. Later, after the pheras were concluded, Radhika changed into a beautiful Manish Malhotra lehenga for her vidai ceremony.